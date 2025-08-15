The Russian media has recently been in high spirits on Friday as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is headed to meet the United States President Donald Trump for an Alaskan summit widely presented as a win for Moscow, its economy and global standing.

Russian Optimism

There are several reports which include commentary splashed across Russian state news sites on Friday revealing in the global attention that Putin's historic trip to the US was garnering, with positive takes on what the high-stakes talks, which are centered on ending the war in Ukraine - could mean for Russia.

The country has been isolated and economically punished by the West ever since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The state news outlet TASS came up with a report headlined, "Russia-U.S. summit will be an attempt to reset relations," which accompanied stories echoing positive sentiment around the one-to-one talks.

According to reports, Russia as well as the US have potential to renew partnership in the Arctic.

Ukrainian Blues

Meanwhile, the mood in Ukraine is severely gloomy as news outlets are reflecting fears that Kyiv could be sold out during the talks with Putin, who is a veteran statesman and is seen as likely to pursue as many concessions as he can from Trump in return for a ceasefire.

Additionally, according to state news outlet Ria Novostri's columnist Kirill Strelnikov said recent territorial gains in Ukraine showed the country's forces were already "negotiating" long before Friday's talks, noting "the main negotiator, who silently and tiredly laid out the killer arguments on the table, was the Russian army."

The media landscape in Russia is heavily controlled by the state, with little pushback against the Kremlin's messaging and policies.

