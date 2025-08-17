Papers Found in Alaska Hotel Reveal Trump-Putin Summit Itinerary and Details of Lunch That Did Not Happen

Updated 17 August 2025 at 00:11 IST
World News: In a quiet corner of Anchorage, a stack of government papers left behind in a hotel room reveals the details from the Trump–Putin summit happened on Friday.
The papers reveal the itinerary and details of a lunch that did not happen – yes, a carefully planned lunch that was never served.
The documents shows the meal was intended to be a modest yet special three-course affair—designed not just to nourish the world leaders, but to reflect a moment of diplomatic civility amid tense negotiations.
Trump–Putin Summit lunch menu began with a fresh green salad, a light and neutral starter perhaps chosen to mirror the cautious tone of the talks.
For the main course, the leaders were to be served filet mignon, representing American culinary tradition, alongside halibut Olympia, a nod to Alaska’s coastal heritage and a subtle gesture toward regional unity.
The dessert? A classic crème brûlée, elegant and understated, meant to close the meal with a touch of refinement.
But The Lunch Never Happened
Sources suggest the cancellation was abrupt. While no official reason was given, insiders speculate that shifting schedules, heightened tensions, or strategic recalculations may have led both leaders to forgo the meal.
Instead, the summit moved directly from closed-door talks to a joint press briefing, skipping the lunch pause that a shared table might have offered.
No Breakthrough On Ukraine Ceasefire
Although the Alaska summit was described as having gone “remarkably well,” it left both world leaders without a solution to the war in Ukraine. On one hand, Trump appreciated Putin's efforts; on the other, Putin called the summit a starting point, leaving ceasefire talks far from resolved.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 00:11 IST