sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:21 IST, July 14th 2024

Trump Rally Shooting: Shooter Thomas Crooks Was Registered Republican, Reveals State's Voter Records

Crooks was gunned down by US Secret Service snipers at the Butler rally.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Firing at Donald Trump
ट्रंप ने कार में बैठने से पहले भी मुठ्ठी बांधकर हाथ हवा में लहराया। स्थानीय डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी ने कहा कि हमलावर और रैली में आए एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी है। | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:15 IST, July 14th 2024