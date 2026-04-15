Trump Reiterates Pope Leo Criticism, Says It is 'Unacceptable' For Iran to Have a Nuclear Bomb

U.S. President Donald Trump ​reiterated his criticisms ‌of Pope Leo on Tuesday and ​said it ​is "unacceptable" for Iran to ⁠have a ​nuclear bomb.

"Will someone ​please tell Pope Leo that Iran has ​killed at ​least 42,000 innocent, completely ‌unarmed, ⁠protesters in the last two months, and that ​for ​Iran ⁠to have a Nuclear ​Bomb is ​absolutely ⁠unacceptable," Trump said on Truth ⁠Social.

The remarks mark the latest escalation in a growing war of words between the White House and the Vatican, largely centered around the ongoing Iran war and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Tensions between Trump and Pope Leo have been building for days, following the Pope’s repeated calls for peace and criticism of the US-Israel military campaign in Iran.

Trump has previously accused the Pope of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” arguing that the pontiff does not understand the geopolitical threat posed by Iran.

Advertisement

In earlier remarks, Trump similarly claimed that tens of thousands of Iranian protesters had been killed during a crackdown by authorities, using the figures to justify a tougher stance against Tehran.