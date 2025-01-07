Trump Renews Offer to Make Canada 51st State of the United States Hours After Trudeau's Resignation

Washington: Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada resigned last evening, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election. Hours after his resignation, US President-elect Donald Trump, who had previously degraded Trudeau by calling him ‘Canada Governor’, reoffered to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Hours after the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said the president-elect after the resignation of Trudeau on Monday.

Trudeau, 53, announced to resign Monday as he was forced by his ruling Liberal Party amidst his growing unpopularity. General elections are scheduled this year. The Canadian prime minister said that he would stay on as prime minister till the party elected a new leader.

Trudeau and Trump's Rocky Relationship

Trump, 78, who never had a good relationship with Trudeau even during his first term from 2017-2021, has been floating the idea of making Canada the 51st state of the United States ever since he met Trudeau after his November 5 electoral victory in Mar-a-Lago. Thereafter, he has been mentioning this on his social media posts several times.

There has not been much reaction to Trump's proposal from the Canadian side. Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports if Toronto is not able top stop the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migrants from its southern border with the US.

In some of the posts, Trump even mocked Trudeau as “Governor of the Great State of Canada”.

Justin Trudeau Resignation Announcement

Trudeau's leadership faced mounting discontent, with the abrupt resignation of his finance minister late last year signaling growing unrest within his government. His baseless allegations against India over Nijjar's killing drew sharp criticism, further straining relations with a key global partner.

After days of suspense amid intensifying pressure on him to step down, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation. "...I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process..," said Trudeau.