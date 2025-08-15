Trump's Diplomatic Silence: US President Skips Pre-Summit Calls With Zelensky, European Leaders Ahead Of Alaska Summit

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided not to engage in pre-summit diplomacy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or European leaders ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to reports by Sputnik, Trump does not plan to make any calls to discuss the impending summit, raising questions about the US's diplomatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russia-US summit in Alaska is expected to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The world is eagerly following the development, whether Trump and Putin can find common ground to broker a peace deal, with tensions running high. The summit's outcome could have big implications for global politics and the future of international relations.

Trump's Unconventional Approach

According to reports by Sputnik, Donald Trump's decision not to engage in pre-summit diplomacy with Zelensky or European leaders has raised eyebrows among diplomatic circles. The approach diverges from traditional diplomatic protocols, where leaders typically engage in extensive discussions with their counterparts and allies before high-stakes meetings. Trump's strategy, however, seems to be centred on direct negotiations with Putin, which may or may not yield the desired results.

As Trump embarked on his lengthy seven-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage, there remains a possibility that his plans might change. It's unclear whether he will use this opportunity to reach out to Zelensky or European leaders, possibly altering the dynamics of the summit.