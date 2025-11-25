Trump's HR Chief Announces Massive 317,000 Federal Layoffs This Year

Washington: The Trump administration is reportedly bracing for another wave of job cuts in the United States. According to reports, the job cuts this time are likely to have a sharper edge than previous ones. The Trump administration's human resources chief announced late Friday that roughly 317,000 government employees will lose their jobs before the year is out.

Reports suggested that the figure, disclosed in the statement, is higher than the 300,000 departures that Office of Personnel Management (OPM) director Scott Kupor had forecast earlier in the year. However, Kupor later clarified the new number in a blog post, explaining that the Trump administration is moving faster on the plan.

As per the analysts, the reductions are being framed as a key part of President Donald Trump’s long‑standing promise to shrink what he calls a “bloated and inefficient” federal civilian workforce.

Notably, since the start of his second term, the Trump administration has argued that cutting staff will streamline services, save taxpayer money and make the government more responsive. The data showed that before Trump took office for the second time, about 2.4 million people were on the federal payroll.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, human stories are already emerging from the corridors of Washington, as in a quiet suburb of Virginia, a long‑time employee at the Department of Health and Human Services expressed his concerns over the looming uncertainty. He said, “I’ve given twenty‑seven years to this job, and now I’m wondering whether my family will have to move or retrain.”

The analysts also claimed that the Trump administration’s plan includes modest hiring, which is around 68,000 new workers expected to be taken on in 2025. The figure that OPM Director Kupor said was still larger than the 50,000 new hires he mentioned earlier this year. The net loss, therefore, will be close to the 317,000 mark, but the mix of departures and new appointments is intended to reshape the civil service toward the president’s priorities.

Advertisement