Huge Jolt To Trump As Workers Begin Removing His Name From John F Kennedy Centre

Washington DC: Workers on Saturday began dismantling the name of US President Donald Trump from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This comes after a federal court ordered the removal of Trump's references from the building, calling the rebranding of the landmark venue unlawful.

Visuals showed workers removing the words ‘The Donald J Trump and’ from the white marble structure, which read, ‘The Donald J Trump and The John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts’. People gathered around the centre were heard chanting “Take it down.”

The first four words were added in December 2025 after a board of trustees unanimously voted to rename the venue.

The centre serves as a memorial to 35th US president John F. Kennedy.

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