Trump's Nobel Prize Nomination: Hillary Clinton Sets Conditions For Endorsement

Washington: Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton has surprised everyone by saying that she would nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he could successfully broker a lasting peace deal in Ukraine without allowing Russia to take territory from its neighbour. The unexpected endorsement comes ahead of Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the two leaders will discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Hillary Clinton's comments were made on a foreign news channel, where she asserted that it is important to ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war... if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor... could really stand up to Putin, something we haven’t seen, but maybe this is the opportunity," Clinton said. She further added that if Trump were the architect of such a deal, she would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, stating, "If President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Because my goal here is not to allow capitulation to Putin."

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

The relationship between Clinton and Trump has been complicated, to say the least. The two were bitter rivals during the 2016 presidential election, and their paths have crossed numerous times since then. However, Clinton's willingness to put aside their differences and endorse Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine speaks to the gravity of the situation and the need for international cooperation.

The upcoming summit between Trump and Putin is seen as a crucial moment in the months-long efforts by the United States to broker a peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump has characterised the meeting as a step toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine, hinting that a territorial swap could be part of a deal. However, Clinton's comments suggested that she would only support a deal that does not compromise Ukraine's sovereignty.

In her social media post, Hillary Clinton said, “If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself.”

Meanwhile, Putin has shown no signs of compromise, with Russia intensifying its campaign against Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, wearing a 'USSR' sweatshirt, said "no predictions" ahead of the Trump-Putin talks, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the summit's outcome.