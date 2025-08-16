Trump's Power Play! B-2 Bomber And F-35 Jets Take To The Skies As Putin Meets Trump In Alaska

Alaska: US President Donald Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Alaska with a theatrical display of military prowess, featuring a B-2 stealth bomber and F-35 fighter jets, leaving the Russian leader visibly startled. Following the video surfaced another visual surfaced of multiple fighter jets and attack helicopters lined up on both sides as Putin and Trump's motorcade passed through to the summit venue. Immediately after the two videos of the aerial display surfaced, it was perceived by many as a demonstration of US military might, possibly setting the tone for the tense negotiations that followed.

The dramatic flyover, involving one B-2 bomber and four F-35 fighter jets, took place as Trump and Putin walked to the US president's motorcade after shaking hands on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. While Trump seemed unfazed, clapping his hands in celebration, Putin appeared startled, pausing to gaze up at the B-2 bomber and fighter jets as they thundered overhead.

Putin's Diplomatic Ride With Trump In ‘The Beast’

The display of military strength comes at the site where the two leaders gathered to address the pressing issue of the Ukraine war.

The unusual gesture of Putin joining Trump in his ‘The Beast’ vehicle, rather than departing in his own motorcade, added an interesting dynamic to the summit. As the world watches, the effect of this meeting could be big, possibly shaping the future of US-Russia relations and the outcome of the Ukraine conflict.

The high-stakes meeting between the two world leaders marked a big moment in their diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting between Trump and Putin comes at a critical juncture in international relations, with the war in Ukraine dominating the agenda. The two leaders are expected to discuss solutions to bring an end to the bloody conflict, which has resulted in major human suffering and economic losses.

Earlier, before arriving at the meeting, Trump asserted the importance of reaching a deal, stating he would leave the summit very quickly if progress seemed unlikely. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador Steve Witkoff also joined Trump during his formal discussions with Putin, who will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and former Russian ambassador to the US Yuri Ushakov.

However, despite doubts about the expected outcome and the challenges lying ahead, the tone of the meeting appeared cordial, with Russian President Putin smiling alongside Trump in the back of the presidential vehicle, as they drove to a separate building for a news conference.