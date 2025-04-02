Just a Day Away! World, Markets on Edge as Trump Prepares to Unveil Reciprocal Tariffs

Washington: Roads around the White House are being prepped, and meetings are in full swing as the Trump's administration gears up for what is being termed a "historic moment" by its top officials. April 2 is being branded as “Liberation Day” for America, with US President Donald Trump set to roll out a new wave of tariffs. While the exact details remain under wraps, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that these tariffs will come into effect immediately upon their announcement.

The move is expected to shake global trade equations, with the administration promising that the new tariffs will "work for America" and put domestic businesses first.

Tariffs to Hit Imports Immediately

Trump's reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on countries that levy duties on American goods, mirroring their trade policies. According to Leavitt, the new import taxes will be a game-changer. “They're not going to be wrong. The President has a brilliant team of advisers who have studied these issues for decades,” she said during a press briefing.

The 25% tariff on auto imports will kick in from April 3, adding to the growing list of products under the trade war. Trump has also proposed levies on pharmaceutical drugs, copper, and lumber. The administration is going after countries importing oil from Venezuela, slapping a 25% tariff even as the US itself continues oil trade with the Latin American nation.

India, EU, South Korea Among Targeted Nations

Among the nations in Trump’s crosshairs are India, the European Union, South Korea, and Brazil, which he claims have been taking advantage of America’s trade policies. The reciprocal tariffs are set to match the duties imposed by these countries on US exports.

Trump's stance on global trade remains aggressive. While announcing a 25% tariff on auto imports last week, he accused foreign nations of “ripping off” America by maintaining a trade surplus.

Trump Unfazed by Economic Concerns

Despite economists warning that these tariffs will lead to increased prices and lower incomes for American households, the Trump administration remains undeterred. The former president is inviting top business leaders to the White House, urging them to invest in domestic projects rather than pay higher import taxes.

Economic analysts argue that these tariffs will primarily burden middle-class American families, who will bear the brunt of rising costs. But Trump believes the plan will push companies to shift their manufacturing back to U.S. soil.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain?