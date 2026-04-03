Trump's Sons Profit From Iran War: Eric And Trump Jr Back 'Powerus' Selling Drone Interceptors To Gulf Countries

Washington: Donald Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., are facing criticism for their involvement with Powerus, a drone manufacturing company that's selling defensive drone interceptors to Gulf countries amidst rising tensions with Iran. According to reports, Trump's sons are investing in Florida-based Powerus, the company, which is apparently in talks with Gulf countries, including the UAE, to sell defensive drone interceptors.

Surprisingly, the company had recently announced the addition of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to its team, apparently placing the firm in a position to gain financially from a conflict initiated by their father, Donald Trump. They are also venturing into businesses dealing with defence technology, cryptocurrency, and other sectors since their father took office again.

Powerus, founded by US Army Special Operations veterans, has been making sales pitches to several Gulf countries, showcasing its defensive drone interceptors as a solution to ward off Iranian attacks. The company's co-founder, Brett Velicovich, asserted the company's determination to help the US catch up with Chinese and Russian drone makers, stating, "We are at war, my friend, we are in an arms race and America will lose if we don’t build fast".

Powerus's sales drive has also raised questions about possible conflicts of interest, given President Donald Trump's role as commander-in-chief and leader of the US military response to Iran. Reports suggested that Powerus planned to go public through a merger with a Nasdaq-listed golf course company, Aureus Greenway Holdings.

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Reports suggested that the Trump brothers' deal with Powerus could give them major equity stakes. Additionally, they have expanded their business interests beyond hotels and golf courses, investing in cryptocurrency ventures, prediction markets, and federal contractors making rocket parts and rare earth magnets.

The analysts, including Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer, noted that the Trump family is profiting from a war that Donald Trump initiated without Congressional consent. On the other hand, Eric Trump defended the investment, saying, “I am incredibly proud to invest in companies I believe in. Drones are clearly the wave of the future.”

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Conflict Of Interest Concerns

The analysts stressed that the Trump sons' involvement with Powerus creates a clear conflict of interest, as their father's administration is leading the US military response to Iran. Richard Painter condemned the deal, saying, “These countries are under enormous pressure to buy from the sons of the president so he will do what they want.”

Powerus is targeting a $1.1 billion Pentagon fund to build up US drone manufacturing. The move has raised concerns about the Trump family's business interests influencing government policy, with Senator Elizabeth Warren also questioning whether decisions are being made based on national security needs or the President's family financial interests.