Trump's Special Envoy Describes 'Compelling' Meeting with Putin, Hints at Peace Deal with Ukraine

New Delhi: President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, recently described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "compelling" and expressed optimism that a lasting peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be within reach.

The two met last Friday in St. Petersburg, where Witkoff engaged in talks as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate the three-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Witkoff while speaking to reporters revealed that after five hours of discussions, he was left with the impression that Putin was "open" to a resolution, adding, "I think we might be on the verge of something very important for the world." Witkoff emphasized that achieving peace would require time and effort but suggested that tangible progress had been made during the talks.

Witkoff also indicated that the talks explored potential avenues for reshaping the Russian-U.S. relationship through "compelling commercial opportunities," which could stabilize the region.

While he didn’t go into specifics, the envoy alluded to the possibility of joint ventures or investments that could benefit both nations economically.

This revelation comes as the Trump administration has increasingly positioned itself as a key player in brokering an end to the war.

Trump Calls Ukraine Conflict 'Biden's War'

Trump's remarks regarding the war in Ukraine continue to stir controversy. On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to assert that the conflict is "Biden’s war" and distanced himself from the origins of the crisis.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine," Trump wrote, adding that under his administration, the war had been prevented. “I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” he stated. He further claimed that President Zelensky's actions played a role in initiating the war, criticizing the Ukrainian leader for escalating tensions with Russia.

Despite his criticisms of President Zelensky, Trump expressed hope that a deal with Ukraine remains possible. Negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine continue, particularly focused on accessing Ukraine’s vital mineral resources. The proposed deal could allow the U.S. to receive royalty payments from the profits generated by Ukrainian mining operations, with Washington’s financial and military support to Kyiv in return.

Trump Doubts Zelenskyy's War Strategy