Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff To Meet Putin in Moscow Tomorrow

United States President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow tomorrow (January 22).

Witkoff said that he would be travelling to Moscow with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and they would meet Putin there.

"Well, look, we have to go meet him (Vladimir Putin) on Thursday," Witkoff told CNBC in an interview.

"But it's the Russians who are asking for that meeting. I think that's a significant statement on their part," he said.

Kremlin has also confirmed Witkoff's scheduled meeting with Putin on January 22.

The Kremlin said last week it was preparing to welcome Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow for peace talks on Ukraine, but that no dates had been set.

Asked if Putin was joining Trump's Board of Peace, Witkoff said, "I think so," and reiterated that an invitation to do so had been extended to Putin.

Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov said last week that talks with US officials on a resolution of the nearly four-year-old war with Russia would continue at the World Economic Forum this week in the Swiss resort of Davos.