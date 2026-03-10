Trump Says He Is 'Disappointed' That Mojtaba Khamenei Became Iran's Supreme Leader

Washington: In his first reaction following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's Supreme Leader, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is “disappointed” that Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Florida, Trump said Iran’s choice of leader was unlikely to bring any meaningful change to the country’s policies. He remarked that the appointment could lead to “more of the same problems” in relations between Tehran and the international community.

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, was designated to the country's highest office by the 88-member Assembly of Experts. The clerical body confirmed he was "appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts".

This transition occurs amidst significant regional volatility, following a military campaign that resulted in the death of the former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Before the official announcement, Trump had expressed a desire for a role in the succession process. Speaking to ABC News, he suggested that the longevity of any new Iranian leader depended on American recognition, stating: "If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long."

Trump had earlier criticised Mojtaba’s selection, describing him as an “unacceptable” choice and suggesting the move would likely prolong tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Despite these warnings and the ongoing conflict, the Assembly of Experts maintained a firm position. The clerical body noted that it "did not hesitate for a minute" in finalising the succession, despite what it characterised as "the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime."

When asked whether the new Iranian leader could become a potential military target, Trump declined to comment, saying it would be inappropriate to discuss such matters publicly.

Meanwhile, the NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart said they intercepted a missile heading to Turkiye.

In a post on X, she said, “NATO has again intercepted a missile heading to Turkiye. NATO stands firm in its readiness to defend all Allies against any threat.” This comes as Israel said that the Iranian regime has fired towards civilian areas.

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces said, "Pictured is the Iranian terror regime's strategy: targeting civilians. Last night, the Iranian regime fired a cluster bomb at the Israeli city of Rishon Lezion--damaging multiple areas including a children's playground. This is what we're operating against."

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani also said that an attack on civilians is a war crime.

"This is your reminder that the Iranian terrorist regime is still firing cluster bombs at Israeli civilians. This is also your reminder that intentionally attacking civilians is a war crime. By using cluster munitions, the Iranian terrorist regime is trying to maximize its chances to kill Israeli civilians," he said in a post on X.

The IDF also said it raided southern Lebanon to locate and eliminate terrorists and dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "IDF troops began a targeted and limited raid in an area in southern Lebanon to locate and eliminate terrorists and dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure. Prior to the entry of ground forces, numerous terror targets were struck from the air and ground. This operation aims to strengthen forward defensive positions and provide an additional layer of protection for residents of northern Israel."