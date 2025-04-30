Trump Says He Wants to Be Next Pope, Netizens Roll Eyes | Image: Republic

Washington: US President Donald Trump has once again made headlines and this time for saying he’d like to become the next Pope. In a recent video interview, Trump was asked who he supports to lead the Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis at age 88. Without hesitation, he replied, “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice.”

While the remark seemed like a joke, Trump soon added a more serious suggestion. He said that although he had no strong preference, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, could be a “very good” option for the top position in the Vatican.

Internet Reacts with Sarcasm, Jokes and Disbelief

Trump’s papal comment didn’t go unnoticed. The internet was quickly flooded with mixed reactions — some laughed it off as another typical Trump moment, while others sharply criticised him for dragging religion into his political spotlight.

One user said, “He needs to be put in a retirement home.”

Another user commented, “Once Trump is done with being POTUS, he’ll almost be old enough to serve as Pope.”

Several users pointed out how Trump managed to turn the papal succession into a moment for self-promotion.

A third user wrote, “Trump has endorsed either himself or Cardinal Dolan for Pope!”

His supporters jumped in too, backing him for both roles — President and Pope.

A fourth user said, “I’ll take Trump… but not until after he’s done serving America in 2032.”

A number of users simply couldn’t believe the comment and hoped it wasn’t serious.

A fifth user responded with, “This is a joke, right?”

A sixth user gave a factual argument why trump can't be pope. The user raised a serious concern, pointing out that Trump himself has previously claimed he doesn't seek forgiveness, which goes against Christian beliefs.

“Trump can’t be Pope because he’s not a Christian. He admitted once that he’s never asked God for forgiveness.”

“I don’t know which is worse — if he’s joking or if he’s serious.”

“This makes a lot of sense. Trump has a ton of qualities that both Jesus and most Popes have.”