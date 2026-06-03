'Iran Has Agreed To Not Have A Nuclear Weapon': Trump Says Negotiations On With Tehran
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon and that Iran's Ayatollah is involved in negotiations with the United States.
- World News
- 1 min read
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon and that Iran's Ayatollah is involved in negotiations with the United States.
Advertisement
"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told a podcast interview on Wednesday, while speaking about Iran.