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'Iran Has Agreed To Not Have A Nuclear Weapon': Trump Says Negotiations On With Tehran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon and that Iran's Ayatollah is involved in negotiations with the United States.

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Donald Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To Not Have A Nuclear Weapon
Donald Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To Not Have A Nuclear Weapon | Image: Republic

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon and that Iran's Ayatollah is involved in negotiations with the United States.

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"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told a podcast interview on Wednesday, while speaking about Iran.

Published By:
 Deepti Verma
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