Trump Says Military Action on Canada 'Highly Unlikely'

President Donald Trump has said it’s “highly unlikely” the United States would take military action to absorb Canada — but stopped short of ruling it out altogether, continuing to push the idea that Canada should become America’s 51st state.

In an interview aired Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump told host Kristen Welker, “I’ll always talk about that. You know why? We subsidize Canada to the tune of $200 billion a year.”

The idea of using force in any capacity against the U.S.’s long-standing northern ally would have once been unthinkable. But Trump’s repeated comments about Canada’s economic dependence on the United States — and his calls for unification — have shifted the political tone on both sides of the border.

Canada’s national mood shifts as Trump keeps up pressure

Since winning reelection last November, Trump has leaned heavily on the 51st state rhetoric, claiming, “We don’t need their cars, we don’t need their lumber, we don’t need their energy. We don’t need anything. We do very little business with Canada.”

This directly contradicts official U.S. trade data — Canada is the largest market for U.S. exports, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Trump’s rhetoric has fueled a strong nationalist backlash in Canada. Prime Minister Mark Carney, elected last week, owes his victory in large part to that sentiment. His campaign centered on the idea that the U.S.-Canada relationship has changed for good — and that Canadians must stand together to defend their sovereignty.

When asked specifically about the use of force to achieve control over Canada, Trump said, “Well, I think we’re not going to ever get to that point. It could happen.”

On Greenland — another of his long-standing geopolitical interests — Trump was even less ambiguous. “Something could happen with Greenland. I’ll be honest, we need that for national and international security.”

Pressed again about Canada, Trump added, “It’s highly unlikely. I don’t see it with Canada. I just don’t see it, I have to be honest with you.”

White House meeting ahead: Carney to meet Trump this week

Trump is expected to meet with Prime Minister Carney at the White House on Tuesday. While Trump has been notably more respectful toward Carney than toward his predecessor Justin Trudeau — whom he often mocked as “Governor Trudeau” — the meeting is likely to be closely watched.

“He’s a very nice man, I think,” Trump said of Carney.