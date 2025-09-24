Trump Says NATO Countries Can Help Ukraine ‘Win Back All Its Land’, Calls Russia a ‘Paper Tiger’, Russia Reacts

In the latest development in the situation surrounding the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that NATO can help Ukraine reclaim all of its territory under Russian control. He also called Russia a "paper tiger."

Trump's change of stance comes after his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump's Post on Truth Social

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia military and economic situation, and after seeing the economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe, and in particular, NATO, restoring the original borders from where this war started is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years in a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like a 'paper tiger.'"

"When the people living in Moscow and all of the great cities, towns, and districts throughout Russia find out what is really going on with this war—the fact that it's almost impossible for them to get gasoline through the long lines that are forming, and all of the other things that are taking place in their war economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has great spirit and is only getting better—Ukraine will be able to take back their country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!" Trump added.

Extending support to Ukraine, Trump also said that the time has come for the country to act.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!" Trump concluded in his Truth Social post.

Despite Trump's initial warming up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is now evident that Trump is growing frustrated with Russia.

How Did Russia React to Trump's Remarks?

Moscow responded to Trump's post, stating it had no choice but to continue its military offensive in Ukraine and that President Putin valued efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was a bear, not a tiger, and "there is no such thing as a paper bear."

"We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country, for many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative," he added during a radio interview.

He also responded to Trump's "paper tiger" remark.

"Russia is not a tiger but is more associated with a bear," Peskov told the RBC radio station.

"Paper bears don't exist," he added.