Trump Says Pakistan 'Doing Terrifically Well' Amid Ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that he has a very good relationship with Pakistan and said that Pakistan is "doing terrifically well" when questioned about a potential intervention in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to the reporters, Trump said, “I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region.

While Islamabad declared "open war" on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, as per Tolo News.

He also added that anti-drone systems brought down the drones and that there was no loss of life.

The Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on all drone operations after tensions intensified due to border clashes. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification enforcing the prohibition on all commercial and privately operated drones across the country, as per Geo News.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said the drone strikes targeted important military centres in Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defence said that the country's air force carried out strikes at around 11:00 am on Friday (local time) against several military targets inside Pakistan.

Officials from the ministry cited by Tolo News stated that the airstrikes were aimed at a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military headquarters in Nowshera, the military township of Jamrud, and Abbottabad.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out successfully, targeting important bases, centres, and facilities of the Pakistani army.