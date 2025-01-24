Trump Says Putin Should Make a Deal with Ukraine, Zelenskyy Ready to Negotiate

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin “should make a deal” with Ukraine, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to negotiate. He also asserted that he would meet Putin as soon as possible.

Earlier, Trump warned his Russian counterpart to end the “ridiculous war” in Ukraine or face high tariffs and further sanctions. Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, made this statement on Truth Social on Wednesday, a social media platform owned by him.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said, “I think he (Putin) should make a deal.” When asked whether sanctions on Russia would force Putin to negotiate, he responded, “I don’t know.”

“Russia should want to make a deal. Maybe they want to make a deal. I think, from what I hear, Putin would like to see me. And we’ll meet as soon as we can. I’d meet immediately. Soldiers are being killed on the battlefield,” he added.

“That battlefield is like no battlefield since World War II… and I have pictures that you don’t want to see. Soldiers are being killed daily in numbers we haven’t seen in decades. It would be nice to end that war. It’s a ridiculous war,” Trump said.

In response to another question, Trump claimed that Ukraine is ready to negotiate. “He’s (Zelenskyy) ready to negotiate a deal. He’d like to stop. He’s someone who has lost a lot of soldiers. So did Russia. Russia lost more soldiers 800,000 soldiers,” he added.

Calling out Putin by name in his social media post on Wednesday, Trump argued that he always had a good relationship with the Russian leader but insisted that it was time to settle “this ridiculous war!” He also warned that if a ceasefire deal was not reached soon, he would “have no other choice” but to impose tariffs, taxes, and sanctions on “anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”