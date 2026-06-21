Trump Says Starmer Will Resign as PM After ‘Failing Badly’ on Immigration and Energy

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the intensifying speculation surrounding the future of the UK Prime Minister. In a blunt social media post, Trump claimed that Sir Keir Starmer will step down from his role, sharply criticizing his leadership.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the US leader slammed Starmer over his management of the country, specifically pointing to failures in key policy areas. After tearing apart the Prime Minister's record, Trump signed off by wishing him well.

Trump Criticizes UK Policy Failures

Trump argued that Starmer has fundamentally mismanaged the country's most pressing challenges. In his social media post, he focused on two specific areas: energy policy and border control.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

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"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" The US President insisted that the Prime Minister should have opened up North Sea oil production to address energy concerns.

10 Downing Street Responds to Pressure

Despite the heavy criticism and mounting political pressure, Downing Street is signaling that the Prime Minister intends to stay the course. No 10 stated this morning that the PM's position has not changed since Friday, when he vowed to fight on. However, signs of internal deliberation have emerged. Cabinet minister Peter Kyle noted this morning that Starmer has been spending part of the weekend reflecting on the current "political realities."

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Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has insisted he will fight any potential leadership contest. 10 Downing Street strongly denied reports regarding plans for Starmer’s resignation.

Starmer claimed he would face off against any challenge this coming Friday morning, following the by-election victory of Labour MP Andy Burnham in Makerfield.

However, pressure continues to mount from within his own party. Reports suggest that around 100 Labour MPs have told Sir Keir Starmer that he needs to step down. Furthermore, cabinet ministers have reportedly warned the PM that he must set a timeline for his departure by Tuesday or face public humiliation.

Inside the Crisis: Will Keir Starmer Resign as Prime Minister?

While political pressure reaches a boiling point, it is understood that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump have not spoken directly regarding the PM's potential resignation. The American leader has a history of targeting Starmer's administration, previously skewering the Prime Minister over his policy choices. Notably, Trump once slammed Starmer for "windmilling the country to death" during a sharp critique of the UK's aggressive drive toward net-zero carbon emissions.

The Andy Burnham Factor and a Cabinet Divided

The internal threat to Starmer's leadership has intensified following recent electoral shifts. Allies of Andy Burnham increasingly feel the newly elected MP has proven he is the specific figure capable of defeating Reform UK at the ballot box. Amid this momentum, Starmer is reportedly spending time "reflecting on the political realities" of Burnham’s victory.

The Prime Minister's departure could happen rapidly, with speculation mounting that he may step down as soon as tomorrow. Fueling these rumors, Business Secretary Peter Kyle failed to rule out a resignation announcement today. Furthermore, the internal consensus appears to be fracturing entirely; Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has also reportedly intervened, urging Sir Keir to step down as members of his own Cabinet turn against him.

A Weekend at Chequers Decides the PM's Future

Despite the rebellion, Keir Starmer has publicly maintained defiance, insisting he will fight any formal challenge to his position. He is currently spending the weekend at his Chequers countryside estate alongside his wife, Victoria.