Trump Scoffs At Climate Change, Calls To Abandon Green Energy Initiatives

New York: US President Donald Trump urged European countries to abandon green energy initiatives, scoffing that, in decades past, some experts predicted that by the year 2000 “climate change will cause a global catastrophe.”

He said scientists predicted some nations might be “wiped off the map” by now, but insisted that’s “not happening.”

Actually, climate change has indeed triggered rising sea levels and intensifying storms that have caused small island nations to shrink. Such phenomenon has also cost enormous sums of money for disaster response, cleanup and rebuilding in the U.S. and around the world.

Nonetheless, Trump insisted it was “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.”

He said “all of these predictions were wrong” and “made by stupid people,” adding, “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Watched by the world, Trump returned to the United Nations on Tuesday to deliver a wide-ranging address on his second-term foreign policy achievements and lament that “globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order,” according to the White House.

The president concluded in just under an hour, trying to end on an optimistic note after an address that was mostly negative and confrontational.

“Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet,” Trump said. He added: “We’re gonna take care of our people. Thank you very much. It’s been an honor. God bless the nations of the world.”