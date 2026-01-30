Trump Signs Executive Order Threatening Tariffs on Nations Supplying Oil to Cuba

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order warning of fresh tariffs against countries supplying oil to Cuba, stepping up economic pressure on the communist island nation.

According to the order issued by the White House, "An additional ad valorem (estimated value) duty may be imposed on imports of goods that are products of a foreign country that directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba".

Issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the directive labels the Cuban government an "extraordinary threat" to US national security, alleging that "The regime aligns itself with and provides support for numerous hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors adverse to the United States," including Russia, China and Iran, along with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Amid this escalating pressure, Mexico has temporarily suspended oil shipments to Cuba, Al Jazeera reported, as Trump seeks to further isolate Havana. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the move was a "sovereign decision" and not the result of US pressure.

Addressing reporters, she said, "It is a sovereign decision, and it is made in the moment when necessary".

Asked whether supplies would resume, she replied, "In any case, it will be reported," while stressing Mexico would "continue to show solidarity" with Cuba.

The suspension carries significant implications for Cuba's energy security.

According to Al Jazeera, Mexico and Venezuela had been supplying most of Cuba's oil, but Venezuelan crude stopped after former President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a military operation and taken to the US on January 3.

Until last month, Mexico accounted for 44 per cent of Cuba's oil imports, Venezuela 33 percent and Russia about 10 per cent, with smaller volumes from Algeria. Mexico's state oil firm Pemex said it shipped nearly 20,000 barrels per day to Cuba between January and September 30, 2025, making Mexico a critical though limited lifeline after Venezuela went offline.

Trump has since hardened his stance toward Havana, writing on Truth Social on January 11: "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," adding, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela."

During a visit to Iowa, he said Cuba is "really a nation that's very close to failing".

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected pressure from Washington, saying, "We have always been willing to maintain serious and responsible dialogue with the various US administrations, including the current one, on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect and the principles of international law".

As tensions mount, Al Jazeera reported that a Cuban diplomat in Bogota accused Washington of "international piracy" over efforts to block Venezuelan oil shipments.

"The US is carrying out international piracy in the Caribbean Sea that is restricting and blocking the arrival of oil to Cuba," Carlos de Cespedes said, adding that Havana is facing stronger US threats than at any point in the 67 years since the revolution.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the government in Havana as a "huge problem," while Trump has publicly suggested Rubio could one day lead Cuba, writing, “Sounds good to me!” Relations between Havana and Washington remain deeply strained, despite a brief thaw in 2014 that Trump reversed during his first term by reimposing sanctions and banning cruise ships in 2019.

Al Jazeera reported that Cuba is now facing its worst economic crisis since 1959, driven by fuel shortages, power cuts and disruptions to food and water supplies.

Conditions could worsen as Mexican and Venezuelan oil flows dry up, while rising tensions with the US have slashed tourism by nearly 70 per cent since 2018, cutting income that once reached up to USD 3 billion annually.