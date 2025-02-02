Trump Slams 'Tariff Lobby' And Globalists, Vows To Make America Great Again

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump , in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, slammed the "Tariff Lobby" and globalists, particularly the Wall Street Journal, for allegedly justifying trade practices that he claims have been ripping off America for decades.

"The 'Tariff Lobby,' headed by the globalist, and always wrong, Wall Street Journal is working hard to justify countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades-long ripoff of America, both with regard to trade, crime, and poisonous drugs that are allowed to so freely flow into America," Trump posted.

He asserted that the US has major deficits with Canada, Mexico, and China, and owes USD 36 trillion, stating, "We're not going to be the 'stupid country' any longer." Trump proposed a solution: "Make your product in the USA and there are no tariffs!"

Trump also questioned why the US should subsidise other countries, citing the significant price difference between what US citizens pay for drugs and pharmaceuticals compared to other countries. He declared, "This will be the Golden Age of America! Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!). But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid."