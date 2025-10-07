Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on Imported Trucks, Escalates Trade War With Sweeping New Duties Across Key Sectors | Image: The White House/X

New Delhi: President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will impose a 25% tariff on all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles imported from outside the country starting November 1, 2025, in yet another step to advance his protectionist trade agenda.

Taking to the Truth Social, the Republican President wrote, "Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Since being re-elected, the President has repeatedly used tariffs, with this latest move on trucks adding to various import taxes introduced by the administration this year.

A hefty 100% tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product is one of the main new taxes (with an exemption for businesses constructing local manufacturing facilities).

New duties were also set for other home and industrial goods, including softwood lumber (10%), upholstered furniture (25–30%), and kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities (25–50%), increasing costs for American consumers and businesses.

Earlier in 2025, the administration also imposed a 25% tariff on imported cars and auto parts, and raised levies on steel, aluminum, and copper to 50%, further disrupting international trade.

The administration has also implemented more comprehensive tariff measures in addition to these sector-specific charges. Known as the "Liberation Day" tariff, the Universal Baseline Tariff, which goes into force in April 2025, levies a 10% tax on the majority of commodities from all non-sanctioned nations.

On top of the baseline rate, additional country-specific tariffs were imposed; they ranged from 10% to more than 40% for the nations with which the United States has the biggest trade deficits.