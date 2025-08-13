Trump Talks Ukraine Red Lines With Europe Ahead of Summit in Alaska

World News: US President Donald Trump prepares for a high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are doing their best to save Ukraine’s sovereignty in hot pursuit of a peace deal.

Trump Talks Ukraine Red Lines With Europe Ahead of Alaska Summit

Before going in for a virtual meet Trump shared a post on social media, “Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done.”

Trump backed Russia-Ukraine peace deal may end the war, now in its fourth year, with a land swap deal between Russia and Ukraine.

He stated, “There’ll be some land swapping going on,” suggesting both sides may need to cede territory to reach peace.

European leaders fear this could result in unilateral concessions to Russia, undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Europe And Ukraine Push Back

Zelenskyy said he won’t attend the Alaska summit but hopes for a trilateral meeting afterward. He is highly dependent on third-party as a neutral mediator.

Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the UK, and the European Commission issued a joint statement, “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine”.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned against territorial decisions being made “over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians”.

Putin’s Proposal

Putin reportedly offered a ceasefire deal demanding major territorial concessions from Kyiv, which European officials rejected as unacceptable.

Zelenskyy is afraid that the Donbas region would allow Russia to use it as a “springboard for a future offensive”.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance are attending a series of virtual meetings with European leaders and NATO officials to hear their concerns.