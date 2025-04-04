sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Trump Tariff Shock: Wall Street Rallies in Pain After Thursday's Wipe Out of Over $2.5 Trillion

Updated April 4th 2025, 17:48 IST

Trump Tariff Shock: Wall Street Rallies in Pain After Thursday's Wipe Out of Over $2.5 Trillion

Wall Street has still not recovered from the tariff shock after Donald Trump imposed sweeping reciprocal duties on U.S. trade partners.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Donald Trump Tariff Shock
A screen displays financial news as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York | Image: AP

Washington: Wall Street continues to tumble down even two days after Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations including India, to balance America’s trade deficit and create a level playing field for local business.

For the last two consecutive days, global markets have plunged down over $2.5 trillion, trying to absorb the tariff shock, dropped by US President Donald Trump.

Stocks including Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all tumbled down in pre-market trading on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thursday, which was a day after Trump imposed sweeping reciprocal tariffs, witnessed the worst single day sell off since 2020 as it wiped out almost $2.5 Trillion from the market amid looming possibility of a tariff war.

In pre-market analysis, Dow Futures was trading at 1200 points lower as tumble down continued with S&P 500 and NASDAQ opening at 140 and 570 points.

The Dow Jones was down 10% while NASDAQ saw 18% drop after it entered into the bear market territory.

As the markets have opened on Friday, Oil plunged to its lower in three years. Among other stocks, Benchmark Brent was also down 10% and US futures is also trading at its lowest since 2021.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs 

Terming reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners as America's declaration of economic independence, Donald Trump imposed 26% discounted duty on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 10% on UK, 46% on Vietnam and 17% on Israel. Below is the countrywide list of reciprocal tariff imposed by Donald Trump.

S.No.

Country

USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs

1

China

34%

2

European Union

20%

3

Vietnam

46%

4

Taiwan

32%

5

Japan

24%

6

India

26%

7

South Korea

25%

8

Thailand

36%

9

Switzerland

31%

10

Indonesia

32%

11

Malaysia

24%

12

Cambodia

49%

13

United Kingdom

10%

14

South Africa

30%

15

Brazil

10%

16

Bangladesh

37%

17

Singapore

10%

18

Israel

17%

19

Philippines

17%

20

Chile

10%

21

Australia

10%

22

Pakistan

29%

23

Turkey

10%

24

Sri Lanka

44%

25

Colombia

10%

26

Peru

10%

27

Nicaragua

18%

28

Norway

15%

29

Costa Rica

10%

30

Jordan

20%

31

Dominican Republic

10%

32

United Arab Emirates

10%

33

New Zealand

10%

34

Argentina

10%

35

Ecuador

10%

36

Cuatemala

10%

37

Honduras

10%

38

Madagascar

47%

39

Myanmar (Burma)

44%

40

Tunisia

28%

41

Kazakhstan

27%

42

Serbia

37%

43

Egypt

10%

44

Saudi Arabia

10%

45

El Salvador

10%

46

Côte d'Ivoire

21%

47

Laos

48%

48

Botswana

37%

49

Trinidad and Tobago

10%

50

Morocco

10%

51

Papua New Guinea

10%

52

Malawi

17%

53

Liberia

10%

54

British Virgin Islands

10%

55

Afghanistan

10%

56

Zimbabwe

18%

57

Benin

10%

58

Barbados

10%

59

Monaco

10%

60

Syria

41%

61

Uzbekistan

10%

62

Republic of the Congo

10%

63

Djibouti

10%

64

French Polynesia

10%

65

Cayman Islands

10%

66

Kosovo

10%

67

Curaçao

10%

68

Vanuatu

22%

69

Rwanda

10%

70

Sierra Leone

10%

71

Mongolia

10%

72

San Marino

10%

73

Antigua and Barbuda

10%

74

Bermuda

10%

75

Eswatini (Swaziland)

10%

76

Marshall Islands

10%

77

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

50%

78

Saint Kitts and Nevis

10%

79

Turkmenistan

10%

80

Grenada

10%

81

Sudan

10%

82

Turks and Caicos Islands

10%

83

Aruba

10%

84

Montenegro

10%

85

Saint Helena

10%

86

Kyrgyzstan

10%

87

Yemen

10%

88

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

10%

89

Niger

10%

90

Saint Lucia

10%

91

Nauru

30%

92

Equatorial Guinea

13%

93

Iran

10%

94

Libya

31%

95

Samoa

10%

96

Guinea

10%

97

Timor-Leste

10%

98

Montserrat

10%

99

Chad

13%

100

Mali

10%

101

Maldives

10%

102

Tajikistan

10%

103

Cabo Verde

10%

104

Burundi

10%

105

Guadeloupe

10%

106

Bhutan

10%

107

Martinique

10%

108

Tonga

10%

109

Mauritania

10%

110

Dominica

10%

111

Micronesia

10%

112

Gambia

10%

113

French Guiana

10%

114

Christmas Island

10%

115

Andorra

10%

116

Central African Republic

10%

117

Solomon Islands

10%

118

Mayotte

10%

119

Anguilla

10%

120

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

10%

121

Eritrea

10%

122

Cook Islands

10%

123

South Sudan

10%

124

Comoros

10%

125

Kiribati

10%

125

São Tomé and Príncipe

10%

126

Norfolk Island

29%

127

Gibraltar

10%

128

Tuvalu

10%

129

British Indian Ocean Territory

10%

130

Tokelau

10%

131

Guinea-Bissau

10%

132

Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands

10%

133

Reunion

37%

Donald Trump has been very clear about imposing tariffs on US trading partners even before he assumed office in his second term in the White House.

Trump's argument to impose reciprocal tariffs is that for years their trading partners has been taking advantage of an unfair trade by imposing high tariffs on US made products but not being treated the same way. Trump blamed previous governments for allowing nations to exploit US businesses.

Published April 4th 2025, 17:09 IST

Donald Trump Bangladesh