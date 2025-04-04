Trump Tariff Shock: Wall Street Rallies in Pain After Thursday's Wipe Out of Over $2.5 Trillion

Updated April 4th 2025, 17:48 IST
Washington: Wall Street continues to tumble down even two days after Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on 133 nations including India, to balance America’s trade deficit and create a level playing field for local business.
For the last two consecutive days, global markets have plunged down over $2.5 trillion, trying to absorb the tariff shock, dropped by US President Donald Trump.
Stocks including Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all tumbled down in pre-market trading on Friday.
Meanwhile, Thursday, which was a day after Trump imposed sweeping reciprocal tariffs, witnessed the worst single day sell off since 2020 as it wiped out almost $2.5 Trillion from the market amid looming possibility of a tariff war.
In pre-market analysis, Dow Futures was trading at 1200 points lower as tumble down continued with S&P 500 and NASDAQ opening at 140 and 570 points.
The Dow Jones was down 10% while NASDAQ saw 18% drop after it entered into the bear market territory.
As the markets have opened on Friday, Oil plunged to its lower in three years. Among other stocks, Benchmark Brent was also down 10% and US futures is also trading at its lowest since 2021.
Terming reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners as America's declaration of economic independence, Donald Trump imposed 26% discounted duty on India, 34% on China, 20% on EU, 24% on Japan, 10% on UK, 46% on Vietnam and 17% on Israel. Below is the countrywide list of reciprocal tariff imposed by Donald Trump.
S.No.
Country
USA Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs
1
China
34%
2
European Union
20%
3
Vietnam
46%
4
Taiwan
32%
5
Japan
24%
6
India
26%
7
South Korea
25%
8
Thailand
36%
9
Switzerland
31%
10
Indonesia
32%
11
Malaysia
24%
12
Cambodia
49%
13
United Kingdom
10%
14
South Africa
30%
15
Brazil
10%
16
37%
17
Singapore
10%
18
Israel
17%
19
Philippines
17%
20
Chile
10%
21
Australia
10%
22
29%
23
Turkey
10%
24
Sri Lanka
44%
25
Colombia
10%
26
Peru
10%
27
Nicaragua
18%
28
Norway
15%
29
Costa Rica
10%
30
Jordan
20%
31
Dominican Republic
10%
32
United Arab Emirates
10%
33
New Zealand
10%
34
Argentina
10%
35
Ecuador
10%
36
Cuatemala
10%
37
Honduras
10%
38
Madagascar
47%
39
Myanmar (Burma)
44%
40
Tunisia
28%
41
Kazakhstan
27%
42
Serbia
37%
43
Egypt
10%
44
Saudi Arabia
10%
45
El Salvador
10%
46
Côte d'Ivoire
21%
47
Laos
48%
48
Botswana
37%
49
Trinidad and Tobago
10%
50
Morocco
10%
51
Papua New Guinea
10%
52
Malawi
17%
53
Liberia
10%
54
British Virgin Islands
10%
55
Afghanistan
10%
56
Zimbabwe
18%
57
Benin
10%
58
Barbados
10%
59
Monaco
10%
60
Syria
41%
61
Uzbekistan
10%
62
Republic of the Congo
10%
63
Djibouti
10%
64
French Polynesia
10%
65
Cayman Islands
10%
66
Kosovo
10%
67
Curaçao
10%
68
Vanuatu
22%
69
Rwanda
10%
70
Sierra Leone
10%
71
Mongolia
10%
72
San Marino
10%
73
Antigua and Barbuda
10%
74
Bermuda
10%
75
Eswatini (Swaziland)
10%
76
Marshall Islands
10%
77
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
50%
78
Saint Kitts and Nevis
10%
79
Turkmenistan
10%
80
Grenada
10%
81
Sudan
10%
82
Turks and Caicos Islands
10%
83
Aruba
10%
84
Montenegro
10%
85
Saint Helena
10%
86
Kyrgyzstan
10%
87
Yemen
10%
88
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
10%
89
Niger
10%
90
Saint Lucia
10%
91
Nauru
30%
92
Equatorial Guinea
13%
93
Iran
10%
94
Libya
31%
95
Samoa
10%
96
Guinea
10%
97
Timor-Leste
10%
98
Montserrat
10%
99
Chad
13%
100
Mali
10%
101
Maldives
10%
102
Tajikistan
10%
103
Cabo Verde
10%
104
Burundi
10%
105
Guadeloupe
10%
106
Bhutan
10%
107
Martinique
10%
108
Tonga
10%
109
Mauritania
10%
110
Dominica
10%
111
Micronesia
10%
112
Gambia
10%
113
French Guiana
10%
114
Christmas Island
10%
115
Andorra
10%
116
Central African Republic
10%
117
Solomon Islands
10%
118
Mayotte
10%
119
Anguilla
10%
120
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
10%
121
Eritrea
10%
122
Cook Islands
10%
123
South Sudan
10%
124
Comoros
10%
125
Kiribati
10%
125
São Tomé and Príncipe
10%
126
Norfolk Island
29%
127
Gibraltar
10%
128
Tuvalu
10%
129
British Indian Ocean Territory
10%
130
Tokelau
10%
131
Guinea-Bissau
10%
132
Svalbard and Jan Mayen eard and McDonald Islands
10%
133
Reunion
37%
Donald Trump has been very clear about imposing tariffs on US trading partners even before he assumed office in his second term in the White House.
Trump's argument to impose reciprocal tariffs is that for years their trading partners has been taking advantage of an unfair trade by imposing high tariffs on US made products but not being treated the same way. Trump blamed previous governments for allowing nations to exploit US businesses.
Published April 4th 2025, 17:09 IST