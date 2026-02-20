Trump Tariffs Struck Down By US Supreme Court: Read Full Order Copy

Washington DC: The US Supreme Court has dealt a massive blow to Donald Trump's economic agenda, striking down his sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The 6-3 ruling, authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld a lower court's decision that Trump's use of the 1977 law exceeded his authority.

The tariffs, introduced in April 2025 as part of Trump's 'Liberation Day' agenda, were claimed to address the US trade deficit and protect domestic industries. However, the court ruled that the president's actions were unlawful, citing concerns over executive overreach.

The tariffs had imposed levies of 10-50% on most imports, with higher ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on countries that failed to reach trade agreements with the US. The decision is expected to have huge implications for global trade, possibly refunding over $175 billion in tariffs collected by the US government. The businesses and importers, including Costco and Learning Resources, had challenged the tariffs, arguing they were unconstitutional and would harm the economy.

Earlier, Trump had argued that the tariffs were necessary for national security and to promote American interests. However, the Supreme Court disagreed, stating that the president must "point to clear congressional authorization" to impose such tariffs. The ruling has shocked the global economy, with investors and businesses awaiting clarity on the implications.

The Supreme Court's decision is seen as a major setback for Trump's trade policy. The administration has vowed to explore alternative legal justifications to retain the tariffs, citing national security concerns and unfair trade practices.

Following the Top Court's decision, questions remain about the future of US trade policy and the impact on the global economy. The Supreme Court's ruling has thrown the ball back to Congress, outlining the need for clear legislative authority on trade and tariffs.