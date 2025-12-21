Trump Team Breaks Silence As 16 Epstein Files Vanish From DOJ Website

Washington: The Trump team has issued the first statement following the mysterious disappearance of at least 16 Jeffrey Epstein-related files from the US Justice Department's website, including a photo featuring Donald Trump. The team issued a clarification stating that the missing photos had nothing to do with Trump. Reportedly, those 16 files, which were available on Friday, were no longer accessible by Saturday, leading to speculation about a possible cover-up.

According to reports, the disappeared files included images of paintings depicting nude women and a photograph showing a series of pictures along a credenza and in drawers. One of these images featured Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The disappearance of the photo has stirred suspicion, especially since Trump's name has been mentioned in earlier disclosures, including flight logs from Epstein's private jet.

In their statement, the Trump team asserted that the president has nothing to hide and has already distanced himself from Epstein. They also pointed out that the Democrats are trying to deflect attention from their own connections to Epstein, citing photos of Bill Clinton with Epstein and other celebrities.

Meanwhile, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have demanded answers, asking, "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public." They have also questioned the timing of the disappearance, suggesting it might be an attempt to conceal information.

The Justice Department has attributed the removal to an "abundance of caution" as they review and redact sensitive information. They plan to release more records in the coming weeks.