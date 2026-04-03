‘Trump Thought This Would Be Easier’: Former NSA John Bolton Exposes US President’s ‘Unprepared’ War Strategy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing dispute involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, questions around strategy, leadership, and endgame dominate global discourse. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton offered a blunt and deeply objective evaluation of Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, touching upon military decisions, geopolitical implications, and leadership style.

“Trump’s Incoherence Now Fully Apparent”

Bolton described the current situation as a reflection of what he called Trump’s lack of clarity in decision-making. “What you said earlier about Trump's incoherence is now fully apparent,” he remarked, reiterating his long-standing view that “the only way to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East for a long period of time is by eliminating the regime in Iran.” He termed Iran “the principal threat to peace and security in the region and one of the main threats really worldwide.”

However, he criticised the way the operation was initiated, saying Trump “started this military operation without preparing the American people… didn’t convince Congress… didn’t consult with friends and allies… and most of all he didn't work with or consult the opposition inside Iran.”

According to Bolton, the core issue lies in Trump’s approach: “he doesn't think strategically… for whatever reason he thought this would be easier than it turned out to be.”

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Ignoring Warnings, Escalation Unfolds

Bolton asserted that U.S. military leadership had anticipated Iran’s response. “There's no doubt in my mind that they said Iran's responses… would include… closing the Strait of Hormuz… and that's exactly what happened."

He warned that Iran now poses not just nuclear and terror threats but also “the palpable economic threat of effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.” Stressing the gravity of the situation, he said, “I don't think Trump can stop this action until the Strait is open again.”

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On Trump’s repeated claims that he could exit the conflict at will, Bolton said bluntly: “He says that. He says a lot of things.” He added that domestic pressures are shaping decisions, including “the price of gasoline… and the impact on the November congressional elections,” while noting that Trump often “likes to create his own reality.”

While expressing confidence in the armed forces, Bolton highlighted the risks of leadership deficiencies. “The performance in the field… reflects their preparation… they've really done an outstanding job,” he said, adding a note of caution: “they're trying to follow the orders of a man who has no strategic plan… and that will endanger them.”

“Not Three-Dimensional Chess”

Dismissing claims that Trump operates with complex strategic depth, Bolton said, “I'm here to tell you that's simply not true. If you're lucky, he's playing one move at a time.”

He described Trump as “transactional,” explaining that “every new decision is something different and detached from what's gone before.” Summing it up, he added: “they're just all out there like a big archipelago of dots.”

No Sense of History or Strategic Continuity

Bolton rejected the idea that Trump draws from historical context in policymaking. “No, not at all. He's really not well educated in history… he does not refer back to it.”

He further said Trump sees diplomacy through personal equations: “he thinks he's friends with Vladimir Putin… and therefore… U.S.-Russian relations are good. And that's simply not true.”

Describing Vladimir Putin, Bolton said he is “totally cold-blooded” and views Trump as “just another mark… to ascertain Trump's weaknesses and exploit them.”

Iran Policy Disagreements and Fallout

Reflecting on internal differences during his tenure, Bolton revealed that Trump “did not believe in regime change”despite backing the U.S. exit from the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama. He criticised Trump’s inability to follow through on pressure tactics: “he didn't see that… maximum pressure… would ultimately fundamentally change their behaviour.”

This lack of foresight, he said, led to his departure: “it was his unwillingness to see through and think ahead… that ultimately became very frustrating… that led to my resignation.”

Assessing the outcome of recent actions, Bolton said, “the programme has suffered probably considerable damage… but its capability to restore, remains the same.”

He warned that Iran retains “the same intellectual capacity” and can rebuild once financial flows resume, reinforcing his argument that without regime change, the threat persists.

What Comes Next: Two Possible Moves

Bolton outlined two likely military options ahead,“to try and open the strait by suppressing mines, missiles, fast boats, drones”or “destroy Iran's electrical power generation infrastructure.”

He emphasised that any decision would likely be driven by domestic politics: “the motivation here is primarily political on the domestic front.”

On the timeline of the conflict, Bolton pointed to Trump’s own indication: “he said two to three weeks more… I think that really is his outer limit.” He cautioned that prolonging the conflict could test political support at home, especially amid commitments to avoid prolonged wars.

Fresh Signal from Iran on Strait of Hormuz

In a key development in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, Tehran has indicated that it plans to continue overseeing maritime movement through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, even after hostilities ease.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that a new protocol is being drafted in coordination with Omanto “oversee transit” through the strait. However, he clarified that this would “naturally not mean restrictions; rather, they are intended to facilitate and ensure safe passage and to provide better services to ships.”

The declaration is made in the midst of increased hostilities over control of the strait, which is one of the most important chokepoints for oil transit worldwide. The passage is largely acknowledged as an international waterway under international maritime law, and the US argues that Iran has no legal authority over it.

In spite of this, Iran has progressively expanded its claims during the conflict, even suggesting tolls on passing ships at one time. Although Iran and Oman's territorial seas contain the strait's narrowest section, which is only 24 miles wide, international law ensures unhindered passage.

Notably, Iran is yet to ratify the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and continues to contest its applicability, notwithstanding the framework's origins.