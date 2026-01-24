BREAKING: Trump Threatens 100 % Tariff On Canadian Goods Over China Deal, Escalating North‑American Trade Tensions

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened that he would levy a sweeping 100% tariff on every Canadian product entering the United States if Canada proceeds with a new trade agreement with China. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, warned Ottawa, delivering in a characteristically combative tone, which is likely to escalate the already tense economic relationship between Washington and its northern neighbour.

Calling the Canadian Prime Minister “Governor Carney”, Trump’s post singled out Mark Carney, accusing him of planning to turn Canada into a drop-off port for Chinese goods destined for the US market. “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in his social media post.