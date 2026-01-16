Trump Threatens Tariffs On Countries Opposing US Bid To Control Greenland

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened that he may impose tariffs on countries that refuse to back his bid to gain control of Greenland. Trump made the comments during a White House health event, triggering fears of a trade war and further strained relations with European allies. The latest threat from the US President has also exposed Trump's desperate attempt to weaponise tariffs against other countries.

Trump's warning, however, has drawn massive criticism, with experts speculating that the threat is an attempt to bully Denmark into handing over the strategically important Arctic island. The US President's claim that Greenland is vital to American national security has been dismissed by Danish and Greenlandic leaders, who have made it clear that the island is not for sale.

Amidst growing tensions, the European nations are rallying behind Denmark, with several countries deploying military personnel to Greenland in a show of solidarity. The EU countries' move has been seen as a clear warning to the US that any attempt to seize the island will be met with resistance.

What Is Strategic Importance Of Greenland

As per experts, Greenland's location in the North Atlantic makes it a crucial hub for military and surveillance operations. The island is home to a US military base, and its proximity to Europe and North America makes it an ideal location for tracking missile launches and monitoring Arctic activity.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its strategic importance and mineral wealth. However, Denmark and Greenland have made it clear that the island is not for sale, and that any attempt to seize it would be met with force.

Multiple countries have reacted with alarm to Trump's tariff threat, with many viewing it as an attempt to intimidate Denmark into backing down. The European Union (EU) has warned that it will freeze a proposed trade deal with the US if Trump continues to pursue his claims on Greenland.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron has also spoken out, warning that an attack on Greenland would be a "crossed line" and endanger EU trade with the US. "Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn’t be messed around," said French Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

Denmark And Greenland Stand Firm, US Lawmakers Speak Out

Denmark and Greenland have stood firm in the face of Trump's threats, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen saying that an attack on Greenland would be an attack on NATO. "Our message is clear: Greenland is not for sale," Frederiksen said. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has also rejected Trump's claims, saying that the island is not for sale and that any attempt to seize it would be met with resistance. "Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the US shall not take over Greenland," Nielsen said.

US lawmakers have also expressed concern over Trump's comments, with Senator Chris Coons saying that the US should be drawing closer to its allies, not driving them away. "At a time of increasing international instability, we need to draw closer to our allies, not drive them away," Coons said in a press release.