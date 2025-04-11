Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico Over Water Dispute

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that the U.S. could impose more tariffs — and possibly even sanctions — on Mexico over a growing water dispute that he says is hurting farmers in southern Texas.

“Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, referring to a longstanding agreement that requires Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. over five years.

“This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly. Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers,” he continued.

“I will make sure Mexico doesn't violate our Treaties, and doesn't hurt our Texas Farmers. ... we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!”

Water Shortfall Sparks International Tensions

According to data from the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission, Mexico had delivered just under 489,000 acre-feet of water since October 2020 — far short of its obligation under the treaty.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs had previously raised alarms about the shortfall, warning in a post on X last month that it was “decimating American agriculture,” particularly in the Rio Grande Valley. As a result of the ongoing dispute, the U.S. announced it would deny a Mexican request to use a special delivery channel for Colorado River water to supply the city of Tijuana.

Mexico Responds: Climate Change to Blame

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the shortfall but pointed to the extreme drought conditions across the region, which she attributed to climate change.

“To the extent water is available, Mexico has been complying” with the treaty, Sheinbaum said in a statement on X. She added that she had instructed her administration to urgently reach out to U.S. officials, including the State Department and the Department of Agriculture.