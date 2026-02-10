Trump Threatens to Bar the New US-Canada Bridge From Opening, Demands Talks With Ottawa

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to bar the new USD 4.6 billion bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario from opening, in his latest salvo against Canada over trade issues.

Trump cited Canada's ownership of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, its refusal to stock some U.S. alcoholic beverages on Canadian store shelves, Canada's tariffs on dairy products and its trade talks with China.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve", Trump said on social media. "We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset".

In 2012, Michigan's then-Governor Rick Snyder accepted a Canadian government offer to fund most of the new Gordie Howe bridge's costs, and took the unusual step of using executive authority to bypass the legislature. Construction began in 2018 and the bridge is nearing completion.

The U.S Homeland Security Department on January 30 published a rule declaring the bridge as an official port of entry. The Canadian Embassy in Washington, the office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the bridge authority did not immediately comment.

Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, said "canceling this project will have serious repercussions. Higher costs for Michigan businesses, less secure supply chains, and ultimately, fewer jobs". She added Trump is "punishing Michiganders for a trade war he started. The only reason Canada is on the verge of a trade deal with China is because President Trump has kicked them in the teeth for a year".

In 2023, Detroit was the second-largest U.S. freight port by value and was the largest on the U.S.-Canada border, handling $126 billion of value traded by commercial trucks.

The bridge will help ease truck traffic, which is handled by the Ambassador Bridge. The Gordie Howe Bridge will cut 20 minutes off the crossing time, saving truckers USD 2.3 billion over 30 years, according to a University of Windsor study.

Trump has made a number of threats against Canada in his second term and drastically hike tariffs on the U.S. northern neighbor. Last month, he said he would impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it follows through on a trade deal with China.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in January traveled to China to reset the countries' strained relationship and reached a trade deal with Canada's second-biggest trading partner after the U.S.