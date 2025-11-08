Trump To Boycott G20 Summit In South Africa, Cites 'Abuses' Of White Farmers

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced that no US government officials will attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, citing the country's treatment of white farmers. Trump's decision to boycott the summit comes after he had already stated he would not attend the annual summit, and Vice President JD Vance had been scheduled to attend in his place.

Trump's decision is reportedly driven by his administration's long-standing accusation that the South African government is allowing minority white Afrikaner farmers to be persecuted and attacked. In a post on his social media site, Trump cited abuses of Afrikaners, including violence, death, and confiscation of their land and farms.

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused the South African government of discriminating against white farmers, despite the country's efforts to address historical injustices and promote equality. The South African government has firmly rejected these allegations, stating that they are based on false information and is surprised by the accusations of discrimination, given the country's progress in promoting equality and addressing the legacy of apartheid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has personally told Donald Trump that the allegations of persecution are completely false, but the Trump administration has continued to criticise the South African government.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted a G20 meeting for foreign ministers, citing the agenda's focus on diversity, inclusion, and climate change efforts.

The G20 summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, is expected to focus on global economic recovery, climate action, and trade cooperation among member nations. Trump's decision not to attend the summit is seen as a big blow to US-South Africa relations and has drawn mixed reactions globally.

Reportedly, the US will be represented by no government officials at the summit, and the decision has led to concerns about the impact on US-South Africa relations and the outcome for global cooperation on key issues.