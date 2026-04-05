Trump To Deploy Lethal JASSM-ER Cruise Missiles To Iran After 'Hell Will Rain' Threat: Report

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has ordered to deploy America's lethal Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) cruise missiles to Iran, according to media reports.

This comes as the Middle East war between US-Israel and Iran entered the 36th day on Sunday.

Iran is already under a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Trump just hours ago, giving Tehran a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, saying, “Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) cruise missiles are long-range precision strike capable missiles. They can target more than 600 miles away. The missiles will reportedly be deployed from stockpiles at multiple stragic locations around the globe.

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The looming threat of the deadly missiles comes after Trump said that America will continue "blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages".

'Gates Of Hell Will…': Iran

Iran has hit back strongly at Trump's 48-hour ultimatum. General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the simple meaning of Trump's message is that "the gates of hell will open for you".

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"After having admitted successive defeats, the aggressive and warmongering president of the United States has, in a desperate, nervous, unbalanced and foolish move, threatened Iran's infrastructure and national assets," he added.

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.