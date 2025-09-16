Trump To file $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times, Calls It 'Radical Left Mouthpiece'

Trump Says He Will File $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times | Image: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will file a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times. Trump said the suit, which he plans to file in Florida, aims to hold the publication accountable for what he called a “decades-long method of lying.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Trump Slams NYT’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

Trump took particular issue with the Times’ endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it unprecedented and akin to a campaign contribution.

“Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!” Trump wrote, calling it “the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER.”

Cites Past Battles Against Media Companies

Trump referenced his previous litigation against major media organizations, which he claimed resulted in significant settlements.

“We are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount,” Trump wrote, alleging they had knowingly smeared him.

Suit Expected in Florida

Trump said the lawsuit would be brought in Florida, vowing to stop what he called long-standing “smears” against him, his family, and supporters.