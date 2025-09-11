Trump To Honour Charlie Kirk With Nation's Highest Civilian Award Presidential Medal Of Freedom Posthumously

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk posthumously. Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump declared that the prestigious honour would be bestowed upon Kirk at a later date. The Presidential Medal of Freedom stands as the United States' highest civilian accolade, conferred by presidents upon those who have made noteworthy impacts across a spectrum of fields, including culture, public service, and more.

The Medal of Freedom is a symbol of the highest civilian recognition in the US, honouring the achievements of recipients in service to the nation and humanity. The announcement brings to mind Trump's previous gestures of recognition during his first term in office, when he bestowed the Medal of Freedom upon several notable figures. Among those honoured was Rush Limbaugh, the late conservative commentator and radio personality known for his outspoken views and wide-ranging influence.