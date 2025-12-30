Trump To Receive Israel's Highest Civilian Honour For Peace Efforts, Announces Netanyahu

Florida: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that US President Donald Trump will be awarded Israel's highest civilian honour, the Israel Prize for Peace, for his immense contribution to the Israeli and Jewish people. The announcement was made during a joint press briefing with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The Israeli PM's declaration of the decision was registered as an important moment in the two leaders' relationship.

Notably, the Israel Prize is typically awarded to Israeli citizens for excellence in fields such as science, arts, and humanities, but it has been amended to allow foreign citizens to receive the honour. After the announcement, Trump became the first non-Israeli to receive the award and the first to be recognised in the Peace category.

The award comes after Trump's efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, including the release of hostages and a ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu praised Trump's role in the region, saying he has achieved remarkable things in the Middle East because "we work together".

Israel's Highest Civilian Award And Its Significance

The Israel Prize for Peace is a prestigious award that recognises individuals who have made remarkable contributions to peace and security in the region. Trump's selection has been registered as a historic moment, as he is the first non-Israeli to receive the honour.

Advertisement

Education Minister Yoav Kisch formally informed Trump of the decision, and the US president indicated he would consider attending the ceremony. Trump responded to the announcement, saying the award was really surprising and very much appreciated.

Trump-Netanyahu Talks On Gaza

During the meeting, Trump and Netanyahu also discussed the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, including Hamas disarmament and the occupied West Bank. Trump acknowledged differences between the two leaders but said discussions were ongoing. "We've had a discussion, big discussion, for a long time on the West Bank, and I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we will come to a conclusion on the West Bank," Trump said.

Advertisement

Netanyahu described the talks as highly productive and praised Trump's role in the region. "I had a very, very productive meeting with US President Donald Trump," Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the US President.