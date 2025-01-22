Trump Urges Putin to End Ukraine War, Threatens Sanctions on Truth Social

In a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Donald J. Trump has called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to peace negotiations. Trump's message, warns of economic repercussions should Russia refuse to seek peace.

Trump began by stating his affection for the Russian people and his historical perspective on U.S.-Russia relations, referencing the significant Soviet losses during World War II. "We must never forget that Russia helped us win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process," he wrote, acknowledging the sacrifices made by Russia, despite the controversies surrounding the 'Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX' as he referred to allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections.

However, Trump's tone shifted to one of stern admonition as he addressed the current economic state of Russia and the ongoing war. He described Russia's economy as "failing" and warned Putin of the consequences of continuing hostilities, offering what he called "a very big FAVOR."

“Stop this ridiculous war,” says Trump

"Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE," Trump emphasized. He laid out a clear ultimatum: if a peace deal is not reached soon, he would be compelled to impose "high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries."

Trump's post reflects his belief that the war would not have started under his presidency, a sentiment he has expressed on multiple occasions. He pushed for a resolution, advocating for the "easy way" to resolve the conflict, contrasting it with the potential "hard way" involving economic penalties. "Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!" he concluded.