Trump Urges US House Republicans To Vote To Release Epstein Files
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on his fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "And it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'."
