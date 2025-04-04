Trump, Vance, and the White House: What’s Next for Elon Musk After DOGE?

Washington, D.C: Speculations are rising about Elon Musk’s future as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). With his tenure coming to a close, questions about what comes next for him outside DOGE are getting louder.

There are various perspectives emerging on Musk's future in the Trump administration.

Three Versions of Musk’s Future: Trump, Vance, and the White House

There Will Be a Point When Elon Must Go: Trump

US President Donald Trump recently addressed speculations about Musk’s DOGE role, acknowledging that, while his work has been commendable, his tenure with DOGE will eventually end.

In a recent interview aboard Air Force One, President Trump praised Musk’s contributions but noted that Musk would have to return to his businesses eventually. "Elon is fantastic. He’s a patriot," Trump said. "I like smart people, and he’s a smart person. I also like him personally."

However, the president acknowledged that Musk’s role will not last forever. “We’re in no rush, but there will be a point when Elon’s going to have to leave,” Trump stated. When asked if Musk could take on another role within the administration, Trump said, “I think Elon’s great, but he also has a company to run, or a number of companies to run.”

Trump also confirmed that the work being done at DOGE will continue under other cabinet secretaries. "I think some of them may try and keep the DOGE people with them, but at a certain point, I think it will end,” he added.

Musk Was Always Meant to Leave: Vance

Vice President JD Vance has publicly criticized a recent federal judge’s decision that blocked Musk's DOGE department from accessing Treasury Department records. But when it comes to Musk's eventual departure, Vance made it clear that this was always part of the plan.

“Musk joined as a ‘special employee,’” Vance explained, emphasizing that the goal was for Musk to help streamline government inefficiencies within a six-month period. “We need you to make government more efficient. We need you to shrink the incredible fast bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people and costs way too much money. That’s what Elon signed up for.”

Reports of Musk’s Exit Are "Garbage": White House

Amid growing speculation, the White House has dismissed reports suggesting Musk's departure is forced. White House Press Secretary Karoline claimed that these reports were nothing but “garbage” and reiterated that Musk was hired with a clear mandate.

“Both President Trump and Elon Musk have publicly stated that Elon will leave public service when his work at DOGE is complete,” Karoline said. “His work will be completed within the 130-day mandate he signed up for, which ends in late May or early June.”

Musk was hired as a "special government employee," a role typically reserved for individuals who join the government temporarily to offer specialized expertise. Employees in this role are limited to working for the government for no more than 130 days out of a 365-day period, however they can serve multiple years.

What's Next for Musk?

While Musk has made major contributions to DOGE, he has also publicly expressed his plans to step down, particularly regarding the impact on Tesla’s stock. At a rally in Wisconsin, Musk hinted at stepping away, saying, “What they’re trying to do is put massive pressure on me, and Tesla, I guess, to stop doing this. My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone in half. It’s a big deal.”

Whether he continues in an informal advisory role, steps away completely, or takes on a different position within the Trump administration, his next move remains uncertain.