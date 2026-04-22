Trump Vows to Maintain Blockade as Iran Seeks Hormuz Reopening "to Make $500 Million" Daily

Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is privately pushing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to stem massive economic losses, despite Tehran's public rhetoric suggesting a continued standoff.

The President's assertions come amid a prolonged paralysis of shipping through the world's most critical maritime corridor. While the diplomatic stalemate between Washington and Tehran persists, the disruption has sent ripples through global energy markets and heightened regional instability.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump further that Iran's outward hostility regarding the waterway is a performance intended for a political audience rather than a reflection of its financial reality.

"Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed; they want it open so they can make $500 million a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!)," Trump posted, suggesting the blockade is crippling the Iranian economy.

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He further dismissed Tehran's threats to keep the passage shut, describing them as a defensive reaction to US military pressure. "They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to 'save face,'" the President added.

The US leader also revealed that backchannel communications have already begun. According to Trump, intermediaries reached out recently to signal a shift in Tehran's position.

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"People approached me four days ago, saying, 'Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait immediately,'" he claimed. However, he warned that a premature reopening without significant geopolitical concessions would eliminate US leverage in future negotiations.

"But if we do that, there can never be a deal with Iran unless we blow up the rest of their country, their leaders included!" Trump stated, underscoring his hardline approach to the ongoing crisis.

Against this volatile backdrop, the President announced late on Wednesday that he would prolong the current ceasefire to provide a window for further diplomacy. Yet, this extension remains precarious as it appears to be a "unilateral" move.

There has been "no immediate confirmation from Iran or Israel" that they intend to honour the truce. Conversely, commentators linked to the Iranian government have cast doubt on Washington's sincerity, framing the extension as a tactic to "gain a strategic advantage" while the "naval blockade" remains in place.

The stakes remain high as the original ceasefire was "set to expire shortly" before Trump's intervention. While a second round of negotiations is anticipated in Islamabad, the timing and the list of attendees remain unconfirmed.

For now, the Strait of Hormuz stays at the heart of the friction. As the primary artery for global oil and liquefied natural gas, its continued closure poses a persistent threat to "international energy markets and maritime security."