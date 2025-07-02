Trump Vows to Make New York ‘Hot and Great Again,’ Calls Indian-Origin Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani a ‘Communist Lunatic’

New Delhi: In a blistering attack, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to make New York City “hot and great again,” vowing to stop Indian-origin mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from “destroying” the city.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump branded the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist a “100 per cent communist lunatic” and warned he held “all the levers” to act if Mamdani defied federal immigration enforcement.

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City and make it ‘Hot’ and ‘Great’ again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!” Trump wrote.

Trump specifically attacked Mamdani’s pledge to protect undocumented immigrants by blocking ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) operations in New York City.

“Well, then we’ll have to arrest him,” Trump told reporters. “We don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

Mamdani Fires Back

Mamdani, who recently defeated former Mayor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, condemned Trump’s remarks as an abuse of presidential power.

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported. Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorise our city,” Mamdani said.

He insisted he is not a communist and vowed not to back down from his campaign promises.