Trump Vows to Slap Additional Sanctions on Russia Following Deadly Attack on Ukraine

Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to advance a new phase of sanctions against Russia, following an immense aerial assault on Ukraine that marked the largest of its kind since the war began. The attack set fire to Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building and resulted in numerous casualties across the country.

When questioned by reporters on whether he was prepared to proceed to the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, President Trump affirmed, “Yes.” He made these remarks from the White House lawn prior to his departure for the US Open in New York City later that day. However, he did not elaborate on what specific measures this “second stage” would entail.

President Trump last month, ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, threatened to impose a suite of blistering fresh sanctions and tariffs targeting nations that import Russian oil. The objective of such a move is to damage a critical revenue stream that Russia has relied on to keep its economy afloat amidst Western sanctions imposed due to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Although President Trump emerged from last month's meeting with Putin sounding optimistic about a potential path to brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine, the subsequent period has seen a continued escalation of violence, culminating in Sunday's severe bombardment.

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Cabinet Building in Largest Ever Air Attack

Russia struck Ukraine with its largest aerial bombardment in the three-and-a-half-year war, which notably hit a central government building in the heart of the capital for the first time. According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia fired 13 missiles and launched more than 800 attack drones, a record number for a single night. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted four of the missiles and nearly 500 of the drones.

The widespread attack targeted cities and towns across Ukraine. In the capital, a young woman and her two-month-old child were killed after a nine-storey residential building was hit in Kyiv's Svyatoshynsky district. The strike also directly hit Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers, a government building located in one of the capital's most heavily protected areas. Photos shared by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko show significant damage to the roof and the top two floors of the large half-crescent building, which is situated near the presidential offices.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko confirmed the building was hit, stating the damage and a fire were ignited "due to an enemy attack." At least four people were killed in strikes across the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the violence on social media, stating, “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.” He added, “It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk.”

In contrast, Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and transport infrastructure, claiming the attacks inflicted damage on weapons and military equipment warehouses.