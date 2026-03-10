Trump Warns Iran of ‘20 Times Harder’ Retaliation Over Hormuz Blockade, Says US Won’t Be Threatened by ‘Evil Terrorists’ | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a formidable warning to Tehran, asserting that any efforts to impede the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz will be met with massive military retaliation from Washington.

The US President declared that the American response would be significantly more intense than any previous engagements if the vital global shipping lane is compromised.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Elaborating on the potential scope of such an operation, Trump indicated that the US military would focus on what he described as “easily destroyable” locations. He suggested such strikes could be devastating enough to severely weaken Iran’s ability to recover as a nation.

"Death, Fire and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" he added. Reiterating his stance in fresh remarks, Trump said Washington was determined to achieve a decisive outcome in the ongoing conflict.

“We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all,” the US President said.

He also asserted that the United States would not tolerate threats from what he called hostile forces.

“The United States of America is the greatest and most exceptional nation in human history and will not be threatened by evil terrorists and lunatics any longer,” Trump added. Trump also stressed that the US military campaign, which he referred to as Operation Epic Fury, was focused on ensuring that global energy supplies remain uninterrupted.

“As we continue Operation Epic Fury, we're also focused on keeping energy and oil flowing to the world. I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply,” he said.

“If Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level. They better not play that game. In the long run, oil supplies will be dramatically more secure without the threat of Iranian ships, drones, missiles, nuclear menace,” Trump added.

The US President also framed his hardline stance as a move to protect international commerce, specifically highlighting how stability in the Strait of Hormuz benefits major global economies.

“This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

The remarks come amid broader tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Despite the heightened rhetoric surrounding the Strait, Trump suggested in a separate interview that the conflict may already be nearing its conclusion.

Speaking to CBS News, Trump stated that the war is “very complete” and “pretty much over,” claiming that Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities have been severely weakened.

“They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones,” Trump said.

The President noted that while initial estimates for US involvement in Iran suggested a campaign lasting four to five weeks, operations had moved much faster than expected. On Monday, he claimed Washington was “far ahead” of schedule and that the conflict could end soon.