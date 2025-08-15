Trump Warns Putin Of Severe Consequences Ahead Of Alaska Summit

Washington: En route to Alaska for a high-stakes meeting with the Russian counterpart, US President Donald Trump has cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin of "very severe consequences" if their upcoming meeting in Alaska fails to yield a positive outcome. Trump asserted that his efforts are driven by a desire to save lives, stating, "I'm not doing this for my health….I'm doing this to save a lot of lives." The stakes are high as the two leaders prepare to discuss a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.

As Trump boarded Air Force One en route to Alaska, the world's eyes are on the upcoming meeting between the two leaders. The meeting between Trump and Putin is expected to be a crucial moment in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. European leaders have been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron stressing the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any peace talks.

Meanwhile, Trump's warning to Putin of consequences comes amid intense diplomatic activity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been vocal about his concerns, urging allies to ramp up pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy rejected Russian demands for Ukraine to cede territory, insisting on security guarantees and full involvement in negotiations.

The European leaders have supported Zelenskyy's sentiments, asserting that borders cannot be changed by force and that Ukraine's interests must be protected.

Trump has hinted at the possibility of a second meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy, which could be facilitated by the US president himself.

The follow-up meeting would be to build on the momentum generated in Alaska, with the ultimate goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. French President Macron noted that Trump was very clear about the need for a ceasefire and the involvement of Ukraine in territorial negotiations.