Trump Warns Putin, Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine If Conflict Isn't Resolved

Washington: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been escalating over the past few months, leading to a surge in tensions between Washington and Moscow. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that he would send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if the war is not settled. Trump's warning has raised concerns about further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump hinted at the possibility of sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if the conflict is not resolved soon. "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks,'" Trump said. He emphasized the potency of the Tomahawk missile, describing it as an "incredible weapon, very offensive."

Trump also mentioned that he had discussed the possibility of sending Tomahawks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their phone call.

In the meantime, Russia has expressed extreme concern over the deployment of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Putin has previously warned that such a move would seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington. "Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so," Trump said, pressing on Russia's concerns.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his conversation with Trump as a very productive one. Zelenskyy emphasised the need for strengthening Ukraine's air defence, resilience, and long-range capabilities. He also discussed details related to the energy sector, which has been severely impacted by Russia's attacks on Ukraine's power grid.

Trump's Shifting Stance On Russia

Donald Trump's recent comments were seen as another major shift in his stance on the Ukraine conflict. Last month, Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine could win back all the territory lost to Russia, a departure from his previous calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war. However, Trump has so far resisted Zelenskyy's requests for Tomahawk missiles.