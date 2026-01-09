'Trump Will Be Overthrown': Iran's Khamenei Addresses Nation Amid Unrest

Iran: Amid widespread protests and intensifying political unrest, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed the nation on Friday. Through his speech, he has urged for "unity" given the backdrop of what he calls "terrorist actions" taking place in the country. The 86-year-old leader has been ruling Iran for over 35 years. The address was aired on the state television.

Protestors Trying To "Please" Donald Trump

"Our nation does not tolerate mercenarism for foreigners. Whoever you may be, once you become a mercenary for a foreigner, once you work for a foreigner, the nation considers you rejected," Khamenei said.

Khamenei lashed out at the protesters in his speech, and he reportedly said that there are people in Iran who are taking to the streets, and contributing to the unrest by vandalising properties within their own nation, in an attempt to "please" the US President.

These remarks by Khamenei come after Trump said last week that the US Government would come to the rescue of the protestors in Iran if the government tried to use pressurising tactics with the people.

"Trump Will Be Overthrown"

"As for that fellow (Trump) who sits there with arrogance and pride, passing judgment on the whole world, he should also know that usually, the despots and arrogant powers of the world, such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the likes of them, were overthrown exactly when they were at the peak of their pride. This one will be overthrown as well," he said.

Khamenei further accused Trump of having his hands tainted with the "blood of Iranians".

"Iran Will Not Back Down"

"Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic came to power with the blood of hundreds of thousands of honourable people, and it will not back down in the face of saboteurs," said Khamenei.

In light of the surging tensions with the West, the Khamenei-led government has implemented a total communications blackout, severing both internet access and international phone lines in the country.

Every four years, Iran holds presidential and legislative elections in which all individuals who are at least eighteen years old are allowed to cast ballots. However, candidates are screened by the Guardian Council, which frequently disqualifies reformist candidates, thus reducing the number of options available to voters. However, Khamenei, the Iranian supremo, sets constraints on President Masoud Pezeshkian.